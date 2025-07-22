HE’S A MASTER TROLL: Don Surber: Getting media to cover Obamagate: Crazy Like A Fox Trump did it again with a fake but accurate video.

The media refused this weekend to cover the story of the century, in which Obama personally helped create and promote Russiagate which tied the first presidency of Donald Trump up in knots for years and also served as a cover story for Obama using the FBI to spy on Trump.

Watergate was for suckers. Obama called in the pros to spy because they had experience and had the deep-state judiciary’s approval through FISA.

In his second presidency, Trump’s attorney general has the evidence and the will to take the case to a grand jury. No excitement without an indictment, of course, but we will laugh it up when they lawyer up.

It would b helpful if the media told the story but the media is a subsidiary of the intelligence community. All that fat talk about fighting government censorship masks the real role of the media to peddle the lies from the FBI and the rest. . . .

Trump’s video—which shows Obama being arrested and dragged into prison—not only entertains the half of the nation that voted for Trump, but his posting the video makes the possibility of Obama being dragged to prison newsworthy.