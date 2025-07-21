WOW: Hillary, Obama and the FBI: Russian Intelligence Speaks. John Hinderaker comments: “The word “bombshell” is promiscuously used these days, often regarding developments that are modest at best. But these documents, on their face, deserve that characterization. Russian intelligence, of course, is not the word of God. But this wouldn’t be the first time that we learned about nefarious actions of the Obama administration through intercepted Russian intelligence communications. This deserves very aggressive follow-up.”

Indeed.