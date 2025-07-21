SO IF YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT THIS, YOU’RE NOT CRAZY: US begins organ-transplant reform as ‘signs of life’ found before some retrievals. “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has launched a reform of the organ-transplant system and threatened to close a major procurement body, after a probe found premature attempts to start organ retrieval while patients showed signs of life.”
