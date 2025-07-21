MATT TAIBBI: Explaining Russiagate: Why the December 9th, 2016 Meeting Mattered: It’s not just what the Intelligence Community planned to say about Russian interference, it’s who would have seen the text.

In between all this, an important detail is being lost. Democrats are hammering an “apples and oranges” argument, saying documents showing intelligence officials planned a Presidential Daily Briefing on December 9th, 2016 that would say “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome” and “We have no evidence of cyber manipulation of election infrastructure intended to alter results” were meaningless.

As Himes put it, the fact that “Russians could not use cyber tools to mess with the voting infrastructure, the machines that tally our votes” was “true then, and it is true now.” Two things about this statement, disingenuous in multiple ways:

One is a crucial fact left out of Saturday’s Racket article on the DNI releases. Had the intelligence community gone forward with a Presidential Daily Briefing that said Russia had not attacked infrastructure in a way “intended to alter results,” it would have been seen by a key audience: Donald Trump. Presidents-elect are entitled to read Presidential Daily Briefings. During the transition, Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was already being read in, and would have seen the planned December 9th text downplaying Russian interference.

“I would have seen it,” Flynn says now. “I was reading the PDBs at that point.” Asked yesterday if he thought that might have been a reason for holding the planned draft, Flynn said, “Very likely.”

Second, the notion that Russia interfered with actual vote tallies was no fringe conspiracy theory then. It was widely believed by Democratic voters. This was almost certainly a consequence of a two stage process that began with the flood of news stories based on leaks from intelligence sources beginning on December 9th, 2016. These not only alleged Russia interfered to help Donald Trump in an abrupt about-face from pre-election stories, but focused heavily on Russian hacking.

Within a week — by December 16th, 2016 — Hillary Clinton was publicly calling the election “unfair, not free, illegitimate,” adding, “Vladimir Putin himself directed the covert cyberattacks against our electoral system, against our democracy, apparently because he has a personal beef against me.” . . .

Notwithstanding either the Himes comments (“This is Epstein all over again”) or Trump’s apocalyptic Guy Fawkes-themed Truth Social post, the meeting on December 9th that switched out a tepid PDB for a dramatic narrative about Russian interference to help Trump was hugely meaningful. It positioned Steele Dossier conclusions as mainstream news, set up Trump to be investigated by his own incoming FBI Director, and made sure the incoming administration did not see dissenting intelligence about Russian meddling. More to come.