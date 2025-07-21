IT’S ALL ABOUT THE CHILDREN: The Biden administration lost track of an estimated 300,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) who crossed the border into the U.S., but House Democrats asked by The Washington Stand what they are doing about it had nothing to say. Maybe their interest depends on whose children are involved?
