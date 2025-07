SCIENCE:

Canada is dealing with a surge in thousands of cases of measles, far surpassing the U.S. raw numbers despite having a much smaller population. Canadian liberals have no RFK Jr.-style figure to place all the blame. https://t.co/JPDE6e8NYF pic.twitter.com/wOsWS4r9et

— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2025