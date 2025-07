LOL, TOM NICHOLS:

Is Tom aware that the plot of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is about a massive conspiracy and coverup happening in the highest echelons of British intelligence that ultimately destroys the careers of most of the entrenched bureaucracy of MI6 when it’s brought to light? https://t.co/BRl7hEDFnH pic.twitter.com/cfJ0BlXVoU

— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 20, 2025