HAHA:
Putting Tulsi on the terrorism watch list probably was not the best idea. pic.twitter.com/X3kYMw6dI9
— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 20, 2025
HAHA:
Putting Tulsi on the terrorism watch list probably was not the best idea. pic.twitter.com/X3kYMw6dI9
— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 20, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.