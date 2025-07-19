ED FEULNER, RIP: Edwin J. Feulner Jr., longtime president of the Heritage Foundation, has passed away. I worked for Ed for six years and those were six of the best years of my career, in great part because of Ed. He recognized talent and quietly but steadfastly mentored its growth. I owe so much to this man’s patient encouragement.

He was one of the most consequential figures in the Conservative Movement that transformed American politics in the 1970s and led to the Reagan Era, an era shaped in great part by the first edition of “The Mandate for Leadership,” which was the Great Communicator’s blueprint.

I could go on and on about Feulner’s significance, but this official bio and this statement (especially the tribute from Bridgette Wagner) from Heritage brings it all together. God bless him, Ed will be missed.