DISPATCHES FROM THE KAMALA KATASTROPHE: Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald’s For… Two Weeks, New Book Asserts Without Evidence.

While a Washington Free Beacon investigation found no evidence that Kamala Harris worked at McDonald’s, an alleged summer job that the failed presidential nominee tried to make a centerpiece of her campaign biography, a new book from a trio of mainstream media reporters has concluded that Harris toiled under the golden arches for “two or three weeks.” The Free Beacon report led Trump to raise questions on the campaign trail about whether Harris was embellishing her biography. “She never worked at McDonald’s but it was a big part of her résumé,” Trump said at a campaign rally in September. The ordeal sent the Harris campaign into a tailspin, according to 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf, who omit any mention of the Free Beacon. Harris’s aides “debated for weeks whether they should respond to Trump’s attacks about McDonald’s,” they write, and “spent weeks agonizing” about the decision.

In a post titled “Into the Fryer,” Scott Johnson of Power Line adds, “In her Boston Globe column covering the Washington Free Beacon’s greatest hits — I wrote about it in ‘No equal on the left’ earlier this week — Jill Abramson focused on the Beacon’s reporting on the higher education beat. She omitted stories with significant political impact. One such story was the Free Beacon’s challenge to Kamala Harris’s fantasia about her summer employment at McDonald’s.”

I don’t think anybody thought it would culminate in these classic moments from last year:

“Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil!” pic.twitter.com/ZEgujQMS35 — Margo Martin (@margomartin) October 20, 2024

Though to be fair, unlike the Harris campaign, we do know conclusively that Trump really was employed by McDonald’s in his youth: