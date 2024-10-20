October 20, 2024

MCDONALD J. TRUMP: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald’s Fries (WATCH).

Next up, the drive-thru: Trump Practices Drive Thru Diplomacy as Woman Begs Not to Let U.S. Become Like Her Native Brazil (WATCH)

To be fair, this isn’t the first time Trump worked for McDonald’s:

Meanwhile, this is CNN:

Naturally, conservative media cannot penetrate CNN’s self-imposed firewall: The Washington Free Beacon first dropped the “did Kamala actually work at McDonald’s story at the end of August: ‘I Did Fries:’ Kamala Harris Claims She Worked at McDonald’s, but She Never Mentioned It Until She Ran for President. Did She Really Toil Beneath the Golden Arches?

Posted at 4:51 pm by Ed Driscoll