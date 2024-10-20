MCDONALD J. TRUMP: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald’s Fries (WATCH).
ICONIC 🍟 pic.twitter.com/TeSI0ffffO
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024
Next up, the drive-thru: Trump Practices Drive Thru Diplomacy as Woman Begs Not to Let U.S. Become Like Her Native Brazil (WATCH)
“Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil!” pic.twitter.com/ZEgujQMS35
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 20, 2024
To be fair, this isn’t the first time Trump worked for McDonald’s:
Meanwhile, this is CNN:
Do they really not get it?
“It’s unclear why the former President has latched on to Harris’ McDonald’s employment”
Just. Wow. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hjb7qSj64i
— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 20, 2024
Naturally, conservative media cannot penetrate CNN’s self-imposed firewall: The Washington Free Beacon first dropped the “did Kamala actually work at McDonald’s story at the end of August: ‘I Did Fries:’ Kamala Harris Claims She Worked at McDonald’s, but She Never Mentioned It Until She Ran for President. Did She Really Toil Beneath the Golden Arches?