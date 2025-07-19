HOW HIGH CAN THEY JUMP? We Now Have the Smoking Gun Proving Biden House Pressured DOJ To Target Parents.
One has to wonder if the main question in Garland’s employment interview was, “How big a grudge do you have against the Republicans?”
