IF THE LETTER EXISTS IT’S A FAKE: Everyone’s talking about the alleged Trump birthday letter to Epstein. But before we accept its existence as proof of anything, let’s consider how easily such a document could be fabricated — even in 2003.

Look guys, I’m not saying that Trump couldn’t have dashed off something for the guy’s birthday, before he had any suspicions the guy was a pedophile. I’m not saying that Trump can’t be crude. The problem is, without the outline of the naked woman this “letter” isn’t even crude. It’s pathetic. Even if it were real, it would be very weak sauce to try to prove anything.

But more importantly, no, you’re not going to convince me Trump wrote this freshman-English-lit twaddle. If Trump wrote something and were actually implicated in Epstein’s activities, the letter would be way more explicit. It would use the word “pussy” and probably the word “fresh” or “young” and definitely “the best.”

This? This is the left pushing their Epstein con too far. They always push it too far. And thank G-d they do, since apparently half the right has decided that this is the most important thing in the world. As though Epstein were the only and the worst of pedophiles — anyone remember the 300k missing kids who came over Biden’s open border? — and as though bringing down the administration for not concentrating on this 24/7 would do anything but enable the trafficking of more kids over the next commie’s open border.

Are you out of your ever loving minds? If the left is pushing it, it’s time to look for why they want to be thrown in the briar patch.