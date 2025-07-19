THESE ARE HORRIFYING: ‘Reserved in the womb’ and sold for £500: Police bust baby trafficking ring.

AND: Women say they were tricked into surrogacy for California couple after 21 children removed from home.

I wonder if the babies are all female, and in the second case I wonder if it’s an attempt to create brides to sell to China, with the bonus of American citizenship. As unlikely as this is, if one of the people reading this is connected to the Trump administration, could someone get Tom Homan on this? Because if there’s one surrogate-baby farm run by Chinese, there are several. I bet you.