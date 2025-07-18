GLOBAL WARMING: IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO? Germany: After nine underage girls sexually abused by Syrians at swimming pool, CDU mayor points to ‘hot weather.’

After underage girls were sexually assaulted in the Barbarossabad swimming pool in Gelnhausen, the CDU mayor of the area pointed out that “hot weather” makes tempers “fray.”

However, local Mayor Christian Litzinge (CDU) appeared to allude that the weather is at least partly to blame for the incident.

In a statement to Welt, he said: “Of course, it’s always high temperatures, and sometimes tempers are frayed.”

His comments were met with backlash and he has already apologized.

Gelnhausen’s FDP parliamentary group leader, Kolja Saß, told Focus magazine that failures on the part of the city should be addressed:

“When Mayor Litzinger now claims that the matter is being addressed and that the staff acted correctly, this is a mockery of the victims of the sexual assaults and must have consequences,” she said.

Saß said that sexual assaults have been occurring at the pool for a long time and no efforts were taken to prevent further assaults.