MARK STEYN: Drowning in Lies.

I have said before that we live in “a blizzard of lies”, but the gap between the Diversity Myth and reality widens daily, and the lies are becoming more brazen. In Germany the government has now launched a new campaign to warn patrons of its public baths that groping is verboten:

As you can see, in one poster, a white man is invading the privacy of a brown woman; in the second, a white man is grabbing the bottom of a brown woman; in the third, two white men are assaulting a brown woman; and, in the fourth, a predatory redhead is groping a brown man with a peg leg — presumably a Somali pirate whose storm-tossed galleon was forced to put into port at the Cologne municipal baths.

As Europe’s bestselling newspaper was obliged to point out, this advertising campaign is the precise inversion of German reality:

Elf Tage ist es her, dass acht Mädchen in Gelnhausen bei einem Schwimmbad-Ausflug sexuell belästigt wurden. Die mutmaßlichen Täter waren vier junge Männer. Alle vier sollen derselben syrischen Familie angehören.

Which means, more or less:

Eleven days ago, eight girls were sexually assaulted on a trip to the swimming pool trip at Gelnhausen. The alleged offenders are four young men. All four are said to be from the same Syrian family.

There’s a surprise — not.