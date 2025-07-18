YES. NEXT QUESTION? Is Colbert’s Ouster Really Just a ‘Financial Decision?’ CBS no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Building an empire takes decades. Destroying it can take only a few years, and sometimes the vandals are in the palace, not outside the gates. For much of the 20th century, American broadcast television revolved around three networks: NBC, ABC, and CBS. William S. Paley, CBS’s longtime CEO, made sure that his company—the Columbia Broadcasting Service—was a leader among them. The network was home to Edward R. Murrow, who brought World War II in Europe home to Americans on CBS Radio; after the war, Murrow’s reporting played a pivotal role in bringing down Senator Joseph McCarthy. Walter Cronkite dominated American evenings from his perch at the Evening News. And from the days of Mike Wallace to the more recent era of Lesley Stahl and Scott Pelley, 60 Minutes set the standard for long-form television reporting. Yet CBS’s current ownership seems determined to demolish this legacy. This evening, the network announced plans to end The Late Show With Stephen Colbert when the host’s contract ends next May. Late-night personalities come and go, but usually that happens when their ratings sag. Colbert, however, has consistently led competitors in his time slot. CBS said this was “purely a financial decision,” made as traditional linear television fades. Perhaps this is true, but the network that once made Cronkite the most trusted man in America no longer gets the benefit of the doubt.

Why does Cronkite get the benefit of the doubt, given biases his lefty biographer could spot them? Why does CTRL-F “Dan Rather” bring up zero results in the above Atlantic article?

But yes, while Colbert may have sped up his demise by railing against CBS and Trump, ultimately, the late night model is doomed, Jim Geraghty writes:

Someone out there is likely arguing, “CBS should hire Greg Gutfeld!” Indeed, Gutfeld gets about 3 million viewers per night on average, compared to Colbert’s 1.9 million. Alienating, ridiculing, and repelling the entire right-of-center audience, night after night, has not done The Late Show any favors. But there are signs that the problem is more than just boring left-wing politics infusing the previously relatively apolitical form of entertainment. The old audience for late night just isn’t watching anymore, and younger Americans are turning elsewhere for their entertainment. (Joe Rogan has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube. That doesn’t mean that every subscriber is listening to or watching every episode, but it does give a sense of the expanse of Rogan’s potential audience for each show.) If CBS has concluded The Late Show doesn’t make financial sense with any host, you have to wonder what the long-term outlook is for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, or Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As Christian Toto wrote last night, “Last year, Jimmy Kimmel predicted the late-night TV format might have only 10 years left. Today’s shocking announcement suggests that the timeframe could be cut in half. Maybe two-thirds.”

