March 17, 2022

MEET YOUR NEW PRESIDENT OF UNITED EARTH: STACEY ABRAMS.

Congratulations to her on getting as close as she’s going to get to being president of any country.

Say what you will about Stacey Abrams, it’s a real achievement to have built a cultural profile high enough for stuntcasting as the president of Earth in a “Star Trek” series without ever having held federal or statewide office. She’s one of the most famous politicians in America somehow despite never having won an election bigger than a Georgia state assembly seat. She hasn’t held any public office at all in nearly five years.

That could change in November, but Abrams will be swimming against a strong Republican national current. Her only hope is Donald J. Trump splitting the right in Georgia between Brian Kemp and David Perdue, embittering the loser of the primary and causing a meaningful chunk of butthurt Republican voters to stay home in the fall.

He’s helped Democrats to unlikely victories in Georgia before. With Trump working on her behalf, only a fool would count Abrams out.

Although if I were her, given how well Republicans are doing on the generic ballot, I’d be glad to have a fallback career in science fiction.