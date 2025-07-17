GOOD: FDA to end dozens of ‘obsolete’ rules for U.S. food items. “The Food and Drug Administration now contends that additional consumer protections mixed with advances in food science, production and agricultural practices have made it unnecessary to keep many of the older ‘recipe standards.'”
