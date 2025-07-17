WHEN THE DEMOCRATS DEMAND EPSTEIN FILES BE RELEASED, YOU SHOULD QUESTION THE INTEGRITY OF THOSE FILES: (Read down.) Multiplier update; SCOTUS hands Trump another prime legal win; Bondi purges more DOJ lawyers; Dems demand Epstein docs; NYC floods; and even the Times admits the tranny issue broke their coalition.

Yesterday, House Democrats filed a proposed amendment to a cryptocurrency bill that would have forced the DOJ to release the Epstein files. How about that? “The question with Epstein is: Whose side are you on?” Representative Ro Khanna (D-Ca.), the author of the Epstein measure, asked Axios ahead of the vote.

House Republicans, predictably, shot down the proposal. That, Axios said, “was the outcome Democrats anticipated, and one they plan to gleefully cite as President Trump continues to grapple with the MAGA fallout over the DOJ’s handling of the documents.”

They demand transparency. “I want to know what the hell is in these files,” demanded Representative Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), the top Democrat on the Rules Committee. Khanna asked rhetorically, “Are you on the side of the rich and powerful, or are you on the side of the people?” Then he promised to re-introduce his amendment “again and again and again.”

Finally! It’s the wedge issue they’ve been waiting for.

Remember: The deep state doesn’t need tanks or tribunals. Its chief soft-power weapon has always been the wedge issue— deployed not to persuade, but to divide, demoralize, and atomize the population into manageable identity fragments. It doesn’t matter what the wedge is: race, gender, climate panic, flag etiquette, vaccines, eastern European wars, or gas stoves. The point isn’t resolution; it’s friction. Pick a pressure point, drive in a rhetorical crowbar, and crack the body politic open like a boiled clam. Then serve the chaos cold with a side of astroturfed protest.