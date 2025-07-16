LOSING ELECTIONS? BAN YOUR OPPOSITION. German Social Democrat Party Scrambling to Get AfD Banned.
Germany needs a bloody popular revolution. And will get one, if this keeps up.
LOSING ELECTIONS? BAN YOUR OPPOSITION. German Social Democrat Party Scrambling to Get AfD Banned.
Germany needs a bloody popular revolution. And will get one, if this keeps up.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.