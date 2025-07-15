BARBARA JORDAN (D-TX) IN 1995:

Civil Rights Icon Barbara Jordan in 1995: "Immigration is not a right guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone anywhere in the world who thinks they want to come… Immigration is a privilege… granted by the people… to those WE choose to admit"pic.twitter.com/xa7qKVZJfi — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) February 23, 2025

Additional flashbacks to Democrats who once made sensible statements on immigration:

● What Changed?! Chuck Schumer 2009 kicks Chuck Schumer 2018 right in his badoobies on illegal immigration (video).

—Twitchy, December 28, 2018.

● “Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Democrats that even former President Barack Obama spoke out against illegal immigration. Trump dug up a 2011 tweet from former President Obama which said: ‘I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration.’ ‘I totally agree!’ Trump wrote, retweeting the former president.”

—The Daily Caller, December 27, 2018.

● Harry Reid in 1993: It’s insane to reward illegal immigrants by giving their children birthright citizenship.

—Hot Air, October 30, 2018.

● Bill Clinton warns of “the large number of illegal aliens” coming into America, and explains his crackdown.

—Instapundit, January 31, 2017.

To expand on Glenn’s comments at the time, clips from all of these Democratic Party stalwarts should have been rounded up into a campaign ad ending with “I’m Donald Trump, and I approve this message.”