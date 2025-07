A TRUE CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS LOOKS LIKE THIS:

For all the talk of a “constitutional crisis” or threats to “our democracy” having the executive branch systematically run by unknown subordinates of a mentally incompetent president is the biggest constitutional scandal in US history—it’s called into question the legality of… https://t.co/VZtQWHq4tQ

— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) July 14, 2025