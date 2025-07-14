PUPPET GOVERNMENT:
Remember how I said the auto pen thing was a big nothing. Yeah I’m taking that back now. Because I couldn’t conceive of this. https://t.co/AMFzkVzKgk
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 14, 2025
Can’t wait for the “it doesn’t matter that Biden didn’t sign those pardons himself” takes. https://t.co/Q8L6AVUAIL
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 14, 2025
In short they were not pardoned.
This is what irks folks who live by the rules, work hard & expect the same from those they often put in power then watch with frustration and disgust what they do once they get it. https://t.co/oGnyxirH2z
— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 14, 2025
UPDATE:
So the guy in charge of Covid censorship to cover up the crimes of Covid criminals then personally pardoned the top Covid criminal so that criminal couldn’t be charged with the crimes he originally censored you from talking about. https://t.co/LPfdLit90D
— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 14, 2025