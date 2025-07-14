WORDS OF ADVICE FROM JEREMIAH (OF THE OLD TESTAMENT PROPHETS*): How to survive the end of the world, Part 2.
*Obviously, since of the bullfrog all we know is “I never understood a single word he said.”
WORDS OF ADVICE FROM JEREMIAH (OF THE OLD TESTAMENT PROPHETS*): How to survive the end of the world, Part 2.
*Obviously, since of the bullfrog all we know is “I never understood a single word he said.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.