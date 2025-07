ANTISEMITISM IS THE PHILOSOPHY OF LOSERS. DOWN DEEP, THE EU KNOWS THAT IT’S A LOSERS’ ORGANIZATION.

Israelis touring Europe should not be surprised by the ressentiment they encounter. First, they are richer than most Europeans. Second, they still have the courage to fight in war, which most Europeans no longer have. Third they are educationally and linguistically superior. — Edward N Luttwak (@ELuttwak) July 12, 2025

But nobody likes to have their nose rubbed in it.