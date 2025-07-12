CAN THE BIG CITIES BE SAVED? Did you know Philly voters have not elected a Republican Mayor since 1948? Or that it was 1961 the last time Los Angeles had a GOP Mayor and 1969 that New York City had a “real” GOPer in the Mayor’s office?

(Michael Bloomberg was elected NYC Mayor in 2001 and again in 2005 as a Republican but switched back to Democrat midway through his second term, which confirmed what everybody already knew. John Lindsay, the then-previous NYC GOPer, was the very essence of RINO, and a lousy Mayor to boot).

For the record, Dallas and Fort Worth are the only entries in the 20 largest U.S. cities that currently have Republican Mayors. Seven of the top 20 have Democrat Socialists, and NYC may well be on the verge of making that eight.

Unless you live in one of these cities, odds are you could care less who residents there put in the Mayor’s office. But, as Issues & Insights pointed out earlier this week, the consequences for everybody, not just those who have yet moved out of the big cities, are quite real.