JAMES PETHOKOUKIS: Lessons from the end of the world: Why we take civilization for granted. “The degrowth dream of a ‘simpler life’ isn’t about escaping modernity — it’s about buying a curated version, one with solar panels, trust funds, and barn parties. It’s not simplicity. It’s aesthetic.”
