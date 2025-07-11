WELCOME TO D.C., MR. OPM DIRECTOR: Scott Kupor is a Silicon Valley venture capital giant who will be sworn-in Monday as President Donald Trump’s Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). As I report in The Washington Stand today, Kupor is undertaking one of the most challenging but least heralded agency chief positions in the nation’s capital.

Because OPM manages the federal bureaucracy, people on the Right mostly just ignore it, which is a profoundly significant mistake. Recalcitrant federal bureaucrats have a thousand ways of slowing down, and outright subverting popular policies voters put a president in the Oval Office to carry out.

The career civil service is supposed to be professional, objective and non-partisan in carrying out presidential policies. When there’s a Democrat in the Oval Office, that’s what happens. And regardless who is president, 95 percent+ of the campaign contributions from unionized federal workers go to Democrats.

But put a Reagan, Bush or Trump there, and legions of costly, time-consuming and often nonsensical roadblocks suddenly appear out of nowhere. How Kupor performs at OPM will have a great bearing on how much success Trump has in reforming the federal government in the remainder of his second term.