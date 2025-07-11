YES, BUT THEY OFFER INSUFFUCIENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR GRAFT TO APPEAL TO THE POLITICAL CLASS:
I’m beginning to suspect that markets work. https://t.co/c4XdFRuAYY
— Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 10, 2025
