AND THE CLASS THE ACTION IS TAKEN IN THE NAME OF IS “UNBORN CHILDREN”: Judge Issues New Nationwide Injunction on Birthright Using SCOTUS Guidance.
Well done the left, finally recognizing the personhood of the unborn!
