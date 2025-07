ANALYSIS: TRUE.

Once again, I am amazed that actual violence against our military and federal law enforcement officers is given a pass, over and over, and we seem incapable of doing anything about it.

If this had been J6, anyone who so much as coughed on a vehicle would be behind bars. https://t.co/rxiUm3gLFk

— Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) July 10, 2025