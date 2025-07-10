WHEN EVEN THE ECONOMIST IS ADMITTING THAT IT DOESN’T WORK:
"oops" https://t.co/FwbA7CSHBv pic.twitter.com/2yPsBs5o1b
— eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) July 10, 2025
WHEN EVEN THE ECONOMIST IS ADMITTING THAT IT DOESN’T WORK:
"oops" https://t.co/FwbA7CSHBv pic.twitter.com/2yPsBs5o1b
— eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) July 10, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.