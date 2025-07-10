THE ENEMY WITHIN: Democracy Experts Scorned by Trump Are Plotting to Sabotage Democracy. “I’ve read this five times now, and I can see no way of comprehending it other than as an insane threat to bring down the American government. The official mentions “color revolutions”; he mentions being representative of “a bunch of well-trained individuals”; and then he says that if the president of the United States wishes to keep his “regime,” he ought not to have fired them. Naturally, this represents a flagrant inversion of how our system of government works. We cannot have a democratic republic if the hired help responds to being let go by endeavoring to stage a coup. Donald Trump was elected fair and square. These bureaucrats were not. To imply that Trump’s presidency cannot survive their dismissal is to reject the American constitutional order root and branch.”