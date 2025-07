IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:

WashPo reporting fabulous news out of DOJ as employee purge continues.

“Widespread, abrupt terminations have left Justice Department and FBI employees wondering if they will be next, people familiar with the matter say.”

This makes me especially happy:

“Patricia Hartman, a…

— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 10, 2025