WHAT’S FUNNY IS, THE COMMON SENSE STUFF IS EASY AND STRAIGHTFORWARD:

Eric Adams is doing everything that a mayor should actually do for the city:

– rat crackdown

– new trash bins and pickup to get garbage off streets

– cops in subways

– impound vehicles of biker gangs

– speed limit for crazy ass e-bikes

Almost like common sense governance!

We…

— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) July 10, 2025