REMEMBER WHEN WE THOUGHT THE GOVERNMENT WAS COMPETENT?
Exactly. In retrospect, that was clearly the most fanciful concoction the writers came up with. pic.twitter.com/NTGVImCcsw
— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) July 10, 2025
REMEMBER WHEN WE THOUGHT THE GOVERNMENT WAS COMPETENT?
Exactly. In retrospect, that was clearly the most fanciful concoction the writers came up with. pic.twitter.com/NTGVImCcsw
— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) July 10, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.