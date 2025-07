I AGREE:

Trump’s near-death experience in Butler is the foundational moment of his 2nd term. Not only did it galvanize people it’s also hard to separate the attack & the miraculous split-second turn of his head from the sense of urgency with which he’s governed. https://t.co/12xJG6tvGC — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 10, 2025

Salena has a new book out this week, Butler: The Untold Story of the Near Assassination of Donald Trump and the Fight for America’s Heartland.