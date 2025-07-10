HE’S HAVING A GOOD FIRST SIX MONTHS: Trump’s Approval Looking Good in Swing States.
Related:
If you’re black pilled right now, you’re just not paying attention. I don’t have any time for people who aren’t looking for the way to win. Looking for the way to win means accepting that sometimes you have a setback but figuring out how to get around it.
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 10, 2025
Also:
There's no such thing as a job an American won’t do. Not a single industry in the US is even close to a majority illegal labor, including hotel and farm workers. Illegal migrants drive down American wages—which is why the elites are desperately fighting to keep them: cheap labor. pic.twitter.com/SZ4sy1zKGD
— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) July 10, 2025
UPDATE:
DC Democrats are starting to panic over @MikieSherrill’s weakness in the NJ governor’s race: https://t.co/QVpzPBK6Ce
— Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) July 9, 2025