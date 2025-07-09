THIS IS PRETTY MUCH AN ADMISSION THAT BIDEN’S ENTIRE PRESIDENCY WAS A CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY:

JUST IN – Biden’s White House doctor pleads the Fifth Amendment, refuses to testify at a closed-door House hearing on Biden’s mental health — Politico

Biden’s mental state over the course of his 4 years as president is a significantly larger scandal than Watergate ever was, this was a massive coverup at every level of government and by the entire Democratic Party and media apparatus (but I repeat myself) https://t.co/tNMklJU7Tl

— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 9, 2025