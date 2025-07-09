YEP: Leftist Fury Boils Over as Democrats Lose Power, Seek Confrontation. “The Left’s base doesn’t want anything like the ‘triangulation’ of Democrats in the 1990s who co-opted some of the Right’s Reaganite message and held onto power in a more conservative era. It wants maximum confrontation. It wants to revive the feeling of revolution, of being on the right side of history. So, it is embracing almost cartoonish post-colonial socialists like New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a young millennial who proudly embraces virtually every bad leftist idea since the French Revolution. It is rallying behind a peak member of the Howard Zinn generation.”

Almost cartoonish?