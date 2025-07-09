NOT REALLY. HE’S GOING OUT OF HIS WAY TO LOOK FOR THE OFFENSE: Director Warns His ‘Superman’ Reboot May Offend Some Viewers — He’s Right.
This tells me he expects the film to bomb and wants an excuse.
