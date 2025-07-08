JIM TREACHER: DC-Area Schoolkids Taught to Harass Jews and Admire Hitler.

That infamous alt-right rally in Charlottesville — you know, the idiots with tiki torches chanting, “Jews will not replace us” — was in August 2017. Almost eight years ago. Yet the Dems can’t shut up about it.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Virginia, children at a prestigious DC-area private school are being taught to harass Jews and admire Hitler. And if our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters on the left stay true to form, they’ll turn a blind eye to it.

Adam Kredo, Washington Free Beacon:

The prestigious Nysmith School in Northern Virginia received a civil rights complaint Tuesday for allegedly expelling three Jewish students who faced anti-Semitic harassment and whom the school’s headmaster told to “toughen up” after they reported the conduct. The Nysmith School, known as one of the top 10 institutions in the country for students between kindergarten and eighth grade, allegedly expelled Brian Vazquez and Ashok Roy’s three Jewish children in March, after the parents complained about its “unwillingness to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of their 11-year-old daughter…” The school “allowed anti-Semitism to take root in her class” over the course of several months, including with a social studies project that saw students promote Adolf Hitler as a “strong historical leader.” That project “was shared with the entire school community” and contributed to “a pattern of persistent and severe anti-Semitic harassment,” the complaint alleges.

Seriously.