K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Teachers Union Resolves To Call Trump ‘Fascist,’ Support Student Protests Over ICE Raids.

The largest teachers union in the United States has demanded that $3500 be set aside so that it can officially refer to President Donald Trump and his “programs and actions” as “fascist.” Members of the National Education Association, during its annual convention, adopted a resolution that would have the group put up the cash so that all official NEA materials would “correctly characterize” the agenda of the Trump administration as “fascist.” Corey DeAngelis shared several of the resolutions that were adopted by the NEA, saying in a Monday X post, “I just received a copy of the National Education Association’s resolutions that they passed at their annual convention. They kept them private this year.”

Smearing Trump with the F-word was a dead-end for Kamala and Walz last year, but it’s particularly shameful that the NEA wished to program a generation of kids to believe this idea. Naturally, the NEA doesn’t know it, but it’s also an indictment of America’s public education system. In February, when CBS’s Margaret Brennan absurdly claimed to Marco Rubio that JD Vance “was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide,” Mark Steyn responded, “I did not think it was possible to despise the ‘mainstream’ media more than I already did. In a society thoroughly moronized by Brain-Dead Brennan and her ilk, Hitler is the sole remaining historical figure anybody’s heard of. And they can’t even get that right. ‘Weaponising’ free speech? What does that even mean? In Germany, tweets get you gaoled but rape is just part of your ‘cultural tradition’. And CBS News knows which side it’s on.”

So does the NEA.

