ANOTHER WIN FOR TRUMP, AND CONFUSION TO HIS ENEMIES:

🚨 OMG: Now a LIBERAL Supreme Court justice is trying to teach Justice Ketanji Jackson how this whole "judicial" thing works…

Jackson is the ONLY dissent. Sotomayor has to remind Jackson, for some reason, that the case before them is NOT about what Jackson thought it was.

My… https://t.co/XC1BkhrMs3 pic.twitter.com/FFGFz41Ous

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025