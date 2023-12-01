ANALYSIS: TRUE. The Left’s fear of fascism under Trump is the ultimate example of projection:

The liberal crazies, from actor Rob Reiner to the once conservative but now ideologue-for-sale Joe Scarborough, have their knickers in a knot over the potential that America may drift into “fascism” upon the possible election of former President Donald Trump in 2024.

How deliciously ironic that these leftists express concern over phantom fascism in the future as they look the other way while their Grand Poobah, President Joe Biden , is laying out a clinic on fascist tactics.

This is the same Biden administration that has actually brought criminal charges against its political enemies. Trump never did so, even though he had ample opportunity and justification against Hillary Clinton. In an act of unappreciated magnanimity, Trump began his first few days in office by declaring he would let bygones be bygones and, for the good of the country, would not pursue charges against Clinton for illegally moving her server to an unprotected base.

That doesn’t look much like fascism.

Meanwhile, Biden‘s Justice Department and FBI have engaged in one action after another that would make even J. Edgar Hoover blush.