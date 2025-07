WELL, SHE’S LITTERALLY A COMMIE, SO:

When LA Mayor Karen called Border Patrol to complain about an ICE raid, here’s what Greg Bovino said:

“I don’t work for Karen Bass

Better get used to us now b/c this is going to be normal very soon

We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles”

