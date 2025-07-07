PUNISH THESE INSURRECTIONISTS:
It shouldn’t surprise us that calls for political violence often precede political violence.
This is a national death wish. pic.twitter.com/YciGxOcqPa
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 7, 2025
PUNISH THESE INSURRECTIONISTS:
It shouldn’t surprise us that calls for political violence often precede political violence.
This is a national death wish. pic.twitter.com/YciGxOcqPa
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 7, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.