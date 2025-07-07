HE HAD TO CHOOSE BETWEEN BEING JEWISH AND BEING A DEMOCRAT. HE CHOSE TO BE A DEMOCRAT. ‘Quite Shocking to Us’: Local Parents Fighting ‘Cesspool’ of Anti-Semitism in Philly Schools Say Josh Shapiro’s Office Stopped Meeting With Them. “Philadelphia’s public school system, according to documents provided to the Free Beacon, teaches identity politics and hosts radical pro-Hamas employees.”