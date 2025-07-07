HOPE IN HEBRON FOR MIDEAST PEACE: Did you know two separate assemblages of Palestinian Sheiks are pushing for “Emirates” status under the Abraham Accords, including official relations with Israel? Richard Pollock reports that these Sheiks represent more than half a million people now under the thumb of the uber-corrupt Palestinian Authority (PA).

Pollock also digs into recent reports that Hamas faces increasingly powerful opposition within the Gaza Strip and that collapse appears imminent for the vicious hate group behind the October 7 Massacre of more than a thousand Jews.